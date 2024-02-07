Alaant Workforce Solutions Wins Clearlyrated's 2024 Best Of Staffing Client And Talent 5 Year Diamond Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Alaant recognized by ClearlyRated's 2024 Best of Staffing® as the only staffing agency based in the Capital Region to receive this award in 2024

ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Alaant Workforce Solutions , the leading professional workforce services firm in New York's Capital Region, today announced it continues an eight-year tradition of national recognition from ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing awards for providing outstanding customer service to its clients and candidates.

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing awards are the only award program in the U.S. that recognizes excellence in the staffing industry. ClearyRated bases its results on validated survey responses from both clients and job seekers.

“It's an immense honor for us to be recognized with the 2024 Best in Staffing Awards for both Clients and Talent,” said Miriam Dushane, Managing Partner of Alaant Workforce Solutions.“At Alaant, our mission of prioritizing people above all else is deeply embedded in everything we do. This accolade is a testament to the unwavering commitment and exceptional expertise of our recruiting team. They embody our core values in every interaction, striving to forge meaningful relationships and positively impact our community every single day. We cherish this recognition as it reflects the dedication and passion we bring to our work, the strong bonds we've nurtured, and the vibrant community we're privileged to be a part of and support.”

The 2024 awards for Best of Staffing® Client Diamond Award and Best of Staffing® Talent Diamond Award, places Alaant among fewer than two percent of all recruiting firms in the U.S. and Canada to be recognized. The awards are based entirely on exceptional ratings provided by the companies and candidates it serves.

Alaant has proudly secured its position as a consistent recipient of the Best of Staffing® Talent Award, achieving recognition in all six years of its application. This prestigious accolade acknowledges Alaant's unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional service to its candidates. Impressively, 75% of placed candidates expressed their satisfaction with Alaant through outstanding scores of 9 or 10 out of 10, surpassing the industry average of 50%. Not only does Alaant excel in catering to candidates, but it also stands tall as an eight-time consecutive winner of the Best of Staffing® Client Award. This enduring success is fueled by an impressive 80% of clients awarding satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10, a remarkable feat that outshines the industry average of 52%. Alaant's dedication to both candidates and clients sets it apart, reaffirming its position as a leader in the staffing industry for yet another year.

"I'm so excited to introduce the 2024 Best of Staffing winners alongside their verified ratings and reviews on ClearlyRated," said ClearlyRated's CEO, Eric Gregg. "Faced with another challenging year in 2023, these firms proved their commitment to providing outstanding experiences and superior service. They're raising the bar for excellence, and I couldn't be more proud to celebrate their success - cheers to you all!"

On average, both clients and candidates who work with winning agencies are twice as likely to be completely satisfied with services provided, as compared to those working with non-winning agencies, according to ClearlyRated.

These awards are the latest in a series of honors received by Alaant in recent years. For five consecutive years (2017 - 2021), Alaant was named by Forbes as one of America's Best Recruiting Firms. In addition, Alaant was selected by HR Tech Outlook as one of the nation's Top 10 Employer Branding Consulting/Services Companies for 2019, and by NYS-SHRM in 2020 as one of the Best Companies to Work for in New York.

For more information on ClearlyRated's 2024 Best of Staffing® Client and Talent Awards, visit .

About Alaant Workforce Solutions

For over two decades, Alaant has delivered a full suite of consulting and recruitment services that enable employers to attract, hire and retain the best employees, strengthen business performance, and accelerate growth and profitability. Alaant's team of employment experts uses innovative recruiting tools and solutions, creates effective Employer Brand Strategies, and provides exceptional RPO capabilities, always guided by a personal engagement with both candidates and employers, and a recognized commitment to integrity and excellence. To learn more, visit .

Miranda March

Alaant Workforce Solutions

+1 518-689-3140

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok