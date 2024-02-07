(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Celebrating the achievements in B2B eCommerce and digital transformation

- Brett SinclairCHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The B2B eCommerce Association , in collaboration with Digital Commerce 360 , is excited to announce the launch of the first ever Global B2B eCommerce Industry Awards. This groundbreaking initiative aims to celebrate the achievements in B2B eCommerce and digital transformation, recognizing the efforts of manufacturers, distributors, and retailers who are pioneering in this sector.Global Recognition for B2B InnovatorsThe awards, set on a global stage will be announced in June 2024. We are inviting entries from across regions, offering a platform for businesses to showcase their advancements and successes in the realm of B2B eCommerce. This event marks a significant milestone in acknowledging the unique challenges and innovations within the B2B landscape.Categories of ExcellenceThe Global B2B eCommerce Industry Awards will feature several categories, including:1.Enterprise B2B eCommerce Manufacturer of the Year2.Enterprise B2B eCommerce Distributor of the Year3.Mid-Market B2B ecommerce Manufacturer of the Year4.Mid-Market B2B ecommerce Distributor of the Year5.B2B eCommerce Growth Award6.Best Newcomer Award7.B2B Marketplace of the Year8.B2B Retailer of the Year9. B2B Mobile Commerce Experience of the Year10. B2B Change Agent of the YearThese categories are designed to celebrate achievements across a wide spectrum of B2B eCommerce activities.Brett Sinclair, founder and director of the B2B eCommerce Association, expressed his enthusiasm: "This is a priority initiative for our network, aimed at highlighting and recognizing leaders in our industry. B2B is distinct from B2C, presenting its own set of unique challenges. I'm eagerly anticipating the revelation of the 2024 award winners."Molly Love, President & CEO of Digital Commerce 360, shared her excitement about the partnership: "We jumped at the opportunity to collaborate with the B2B eCommerce Association on this initiative. Having covered eCommerce and B2B extensively, it's thrilling to start setting industry benchmarks with these awards. We look forward to honoring the winners at our Awards Webinar in June."An Impartial and Experienced Judging PanelThe awards will be judged by an agnostic panel comprising esteemed professionals from various sectors within the industry, ensuring a fair and comprehensive evaluation of all entries.Join Us in Celebrating B2B ExcellenceWe invite all trailblazers in the B2B eCommerce industry to participate in this prestigious event. Get ready to submit your entries and be part of a journey that sets new standards and recognizes excellence in B2B eCommerce and digital transformation.About the B2B eCommerce Association and Digital Commerce 360The B2B eCommerce Association is a leading network focused on the advancement and support of B2B eCommerce and digital transformation. Digital Commerce 360 has been a global leader in B2B ecommerce and retail research and media for over two decades, providing comprehensive coverage and analysis of eCommerce industry trends. They are also the founders of the annual EnvisionB2B Conference & Exhibition.

