KING HARVEST WELLNESS LAUNCHES UNITY HYBRID THC TINCTURES, VAPES, AND GUMMIES

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- King Harvest Wellness continues its legacy of medical-grade cannabis with the release of a new line of hybrid THC products. Introducing "Unity,"

the pinnacle of wellness from King Harvest. Unity is available in tinctures, vapes, and gummies beginning January 30, 2024.

This exciting new Hybrid THC product line is set to redefine the cannabis experience with a perfect blend of premium Indica and Sativa strains. In accordance with King Harvest medical grade standards, Unity products feature 100% organic, California-grown, non-GMO, flower-only cannabis.

Provides a comprehensive approach to wellness, targeting conditions like anxiety, chronic pain, and inflammation.

King Harvest Unity Tincture is a balanced Hybrid THC therapy, meticulously formulated for a holistic wellness experience.

King Harvest gummies are made with fruit sugar, rather than white sugar.

"Unity products aim to redefine your wellness journey by combining the holistic benefits of Indica and Sativa phenotypes," explains King Harvest founder, Lee Simpson. "Harnessing the healing properties of diverse strains, the Unity hybrid formula is designed to provide soothing effects that can potentially alleviate conditions such as anxiety, chronic pain, and inflammation without the extreme highs or lows. Plus, the added benefit Unity provides for creative tasks, productivity, and other inspired activities is unmatched."

King Harvest Unity tinctures are solvent-free and contain a harmonious blend of premium, 100% organic Indica and Sativa strains. Experience therapeutic benefits without the extreme highs or lows, perfect for daytime use. King Harvest Unity tinctures are available in three medicinal strengths of THC including 1x (300mg THC), 2x (600mg THC), or 3x (900mg THC).

Unity live resin vapes are pure, potent, and unmatched. Crafted from freshly harvested, flash-frozen buds to preserve maximum terpene content, these cartridges offer an extraordinary flavor and aroma. Our advanced extraction process captures the whole molecule, delivering a potent, fast-acting vaping experience. Unity live resin vapes are available in 2 gram disposable vapes and 0.5 gram or 1 gram cartridges.

Unity THC gummies are thoughtfully crafted to offer the balanced wellness benefits of renowned King Harvest tinctures in a convenient, delightful form. Every gummy is made with only all-natural flavors, colors, and ingredients, ensuring a pure and wholesome experience. King Harvest Unity gummies are available in two medicinal strengths of THC including Unity THC Gummies (240mg THC) and Extra Strength Unity Gummies (600mg THC).

ABOUT KING HARVEST WELLNESS

King Harvest Wellness has been devoted to ensuring the health of patients with safe, lab-tested whole molecule medical-grade CBD & THC medicines since 2011. Beyond mere products, King Harvest introduces diagnosis-tailored protocols, harmonizing the essence of holistic healing with the strengths of Western medicine. Discover a comprehensive approach to wellness and explore a range of products at kingharvest or by calling 1 (877) 469-4584.

