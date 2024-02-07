Strengthening Military Bonds: U.S. And Uruguay

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) General Laura Richardson, head of the U.S. Southern Command, is in Uruguay to bolster military connections.



Her meetings with Uruguay's leaders, from February 5 to 8, aim to solidify this partnership.



This initiative marks a pivotal moment, bridging the gap left since the '80s. During this time, China and Russia partially filled the void left by the U.S., supplying Uruguay with military equipment.



Recently, Uruguay's choice of a Spanish over a Chinese supplier for naval vessels, influenced by U.S. persuasion, led to a halt in Chinese military support, including critical radar donations.



Uruguay's government seeks to modernize its military, focusing on naval and air capabilities.







The U.S. has contributed with patrol boats, and Uruguay has also acquired vessels from Spain.



Yet challenges remain, particularly in advancing air force capabilities and replacing the army's aging fleet.



Ongoing talks aim to secure more support from the U.S., including equipment for the navy and Air Force.



A critical need is an advanced maritime surveillance system to combat drug trafficking, with the U.S. showing support.



Efforts to acquire aircraft face hurdles due to legislative issues and high costs, while the need for helicopters for rescue and firefighting awaits funding.



Despite challenges, US engagement with Uruguay signals a commitment to reclaiming military ally status, targeting drug trafficking and organized crime.



Uruguay's alignment with the U.S. could enhance its military capabilities, underscoring the importance of these growing ties for regional security.

MENAFN07022024007421016031ID1107824423