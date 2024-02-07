New Ceasefire Proposal Aims To End Gaza Conflict

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a new development, Hamas has proposed a 135-day ceasefire to end the war with Israel that they started on October 7, 2023.



This initiative, born from discussions with Qatar and Egypt and backed by the U.S. and Israel, outlines a plan to halt fighting in stages.



The ceasefire is structured into three parts, each lasting 45 days, focusing on prisoner swaps, Gaza's reconstruction, and the return of remains.



Initially, Hamas will release certain Israeli hostages, with Israel to free Palestinian women and children.



Later stages will involve more exchanges, ultimately freeing 1,500 Palestinian prisoners. This plan also seeks to boost humanitarian aid to Gaza.



U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, now in Israel, will discuss this proposal.



It represents a significant attempt to change the conflict's direction, rooted in a long history of clashes between Hamas and Israel.



This ceasefire could mark a turning point, yet achieving lasting peace requires addressing deeper issues beyond temporary truces.







This proposal highlights the complex dynamics of Middle Eastern politics and the crucial roles that regional and international actors play.



It offers a pause in hostilities and a chance for both sides to work on lasting solutions.



The world is watching as these negotiations unfold, hoping for a step toward lasting peace and stability in the region.

Background

The history of the Gaza conflict shows a pattern of violence interrupted by brief peacetime, due to deep issues between Israel and Hamas.



The new ceasefire proposal aims to pause the violence, which has deeply affected civilians. Past ceasefires haven't solved the root problems, including territorial and security issues.



Global mediators like Qatar and Egypt, backed by the U.S. and Israel, show a worldwide push for peace.



This effort highlights a collective goal for a lasting resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.



The proposal's focus on humanitarian aid and prisoner swaps addresses immediate humanitarian needs and sets a foundation for deeper peace discussions.

