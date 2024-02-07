Biden Administration Seeks Colombian Role In Venezuela Talks

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Biden administration is urging Colombian President Gustavo Petro to initiate talks with the Venezuelan opposition amid growing political strife.
This effort is pivotal as it seeks to safeguard a potential agreement to lift sanctions in return for Venezuela conducting free and equitable elections.
Juan González, representing the U.S. National Security Council for the Western Hemisphere, emphasized Colombia's significant role during a Bogotá press briefing.
He suggested Colombia could bridge dialogues not just within Venezuela but also between the U.S. and Venezuela , following discussions on the political situation and migration.
This outreach follows barring of opposition candidate María Corina Machado from Venezuelan elections, prompting U.S. to reimpose gold sector sanctions.
Petro, aligning closely with Maduro since 2022, has been instrumental in rekindling Colombia-Venezuela relations and navigating the political deadlock.
González assures US commitment to all candidates' eligibility in Venezuela's upcoming elections, prioritizing the electoral process over individual candidates.
He stays hopeful for dialogue before April's U.S. license expirations, eyeing separate evaluations, like Chevron's, and potential lifting of debt sanctions.
Additionally, González confirms US backing for diplomatic resolution in Venezuela-Guyana dispute, emphasizing strategic ties and interest in enhancing Guyana's defense.
