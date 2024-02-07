Military Meddling Shadows Pakistan Elections

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Pakistan's election landscape is dramatically shifting, with 167 parties competing.



However, the focus shifts away from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its leader, Imran Khan.



Following a rift with the military, Khan, a former prime minister and cricket legend, was jailed on charges, sidelining him and his party from the race.



Media outlets, adhering to directives, have noticeably silenced coverage of PTI , highlighting a concerted effort to minimize Khan's presence.



This media blackout, combined with the disqualifications and arrests of PTI candidates and the denial of their iconic cricket bat symbol, contributes to voter confusion.







Adding to the electoral challenges, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) bans entry and exit polls, obscuring the vote's transparency.



These measures reflect a broader trend of "controlled democracy" in Pakistan, where the military's political sway is an open secret.



Nawaz Sharif of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) appears as the military's preferred choice, despite past tensions.



Sharif's political comeback seems strategically timed to counter Khan's enduring popularity, despite his ongoing legal and political strife.



The contest between Khan and Sharif underscores the unpredictable nature of Pakistani politics, often influenced by military intervention.



The level of pre-election interference this time is notable, suggesting an effort to steer the election outcome.



As the establishment possibly leans towards Sharif, the election's integrity and Pakistan's political future are at stake.



Election manipulation leaves voters and political contenders to navigate, raising questions about the authenticity of the democratic process.

