Finance Minister Luis Caputo announced Argentina achieved financial balance in January, despite challenges from debt payments.



He shared this news ahead of the official report due on February 22, confirming a balanced budget in the year's start.



In a conversation with LN+, covered by Télam, Caputo said Argentina met its financial goals this January despite paying off debts.



This shows the government's dedication to keeping accounts in check. He pointed out a 0.2% cut in the deficit, divided between primary and financial areas.



"By focusing on specific adjustments, we reached financial stability in January without new laws," he said.







This news followed a setback in Congress over a major bill. Yet, Caputo stressed this would not shift the economic plans made in December.



He promised careful spending and no Central Bank funding for the Treasury.

Economic Stability Achieved in Argentina

Voting on the bill won't alter our economic path. Spending will match income, avoiding past mistakes," Caputo shared online.



He urged calm over recent political events. Some lawmakers resist change, despite a public call for it. Caputo remains hopeful, citing a new direction after years of old practices.



He also noted that the debate in Congress had little effect on national fiscal goals, emphasizing a continued focus on financial balance.



This connects the government's actions directly to its aim for economic stability, underscoring the importance of these efforts for Argentina's future.

