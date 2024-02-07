Tech Firms Drive Global Markets To Historic Highs

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In the latest development, tech giants on Wall Street took global developed market stocks to unprecedented highs.



The MSCI World Inde rose 0.5% to 3,262 in New York, beating its last record from January 4, 2022.



This surge followed significant increases in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100. The U.S. stock market's performance was key, contributing to the MSCI Index's 16% growth over a year.



Enthusiasm for the U.S. economy and big tech companies' profits, especially from artificial intelligence, fueled this rise.



Many now believe the Federal Reserve might loosen its policies soon, giving the markets a further lift by the end of 2023.



On Wednesday, the S&P 500 went up by 0.7%, led by tech and communication stocks. This index has grown about 1% this week, aiming for another record close.



The Nasdaq 100 increased by 1%, thanks to strong earnings from big tech. The Dow Jones also saw a rise, up by 0.4%.







Keith Buchanan from GLOBALT Investments noted to Bloomberg, "Our economy is doing better than we thought, leading to strong earnings."



He added, "With tech's huge role in the indexes, it's hard for them not to be influenced by the major tech players, no matter what else is happening. Their impact is just too big."

Background

This trend reflects a broader shift where technology firm are increasingly central to economic indicators.



As digital innovation accelerates, these companies' influence grows, impacting global markets more than ever.



Historically, tech booms have led markets to new heights, reminiscent of the late 1990s dot-com era.



However, today's growth is grounded in solid earnings, not just speculative value.



The Federal Reserve's potential policy changes could further stimulate this growth. Lower interest rates often make stocks more attractive, encouraging investment.



As a result, markets might see sustained upward movement, especially in tech sectors poised for growth.

