Karzai Describes UN Coordinator's Assessment Of Afghanistan As 'Realistic And Practical'

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) President Hamid Karzai has announced his meeting with Mr. Feridun Sinirlioglu, the special coordinator for the United Nations Secretary-General for Afghanistan, emphasizing its significance.

The former president said on its social media platform X about his discussion regarding the Doha meeting during his meeting with Mr. Sinirliglu.

Hamid Karzai described Mr. Sinirlioglu's independent assessment of Afghanistan as“realistic and practical” during their meeting.

Karzai, while underscoring the importance of the Doha meeting for Afghanistan, expressed hope for positive steps for the country by Afghans, and regional, and global powers during the event.

The Doha meeting is set to take place with the participation of special representatives from countries with special mandates in Afghanistan, hosted by the United Nations.

It's been reported that the Taliban representative has been invited to the upcoming Doha meeting.

Since the Taliban gained control of Afghanistan, the international community hasn't officially recognized their government. This takeover has triggered various crises, including humanitarian, political, and economic challenges within the country.

The involvement of various stakeholders, including the United Nations and regional actors, signals a concerted effort towards addressing the challenges facing Afghanistan.

