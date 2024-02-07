Vietnam Visa For Argentina, Australian, Belarus, Austrian, Azerbaijan Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) VIETNAM VISA FOR ARGENTINE CITIZENS

Chattogram, Bangladesh, 7th February 2024, All Argentine citizens planning a trip to Vietnam must obtain a visa. Visitors to Vietnam, regardless of age, must get their own visas. The Vietnamese government has reinstated the Vietnam e-visa program, which is now available to citizens from 80 countries, including Argentina. The Vietnam eVisa is an electronic visa issued by the Vietnam Immigration Office that allows travelers to apply online in a quick and simple process. Obtaining a“approval letter” or processing and paying for a“visa on arrival” when arriving in Vietnam is no longer necessary. The Vietnam E-visa, which was introduced in 2017, allows for a stay of up to 30 days in Vietnam. The Vietnam E-visa is valid for a variety of travel purposes, including tourism, business, study, family visits, investment, journalism, and labor activity. The Vietnam E-visa is accepted at all of Vietnam's international airports. At the port of entry, the authorized E-visa must be produced. If you need another type of travel document, such as a Vietnam Business visa, contact your local Vietnam embassy or visit the Vietnam immigration department's website. The Vietnam online visa was put in place to speed up the application procedure. Having an authorized E-visa saves foreign visitors time when they arrive in Vietnam. Applicants must fill out the Vietnam online visa application form with personal and passport information, as well as the reason for their trip. Eligible Vietnam E-visa countries can apply for an authorized Vietnam electronic travel visa by completing a simple application form.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR VIETNAM VISA



Possess a passport valid for 180 days on their arrival date in Vietnam.

Share digital copies of their passport's biographical page and a recently taken ID photo.

Provide a frequently accessed email address to submit their online visa request.

Supply a debit or credit card to pay the processing fee for their electronic visa. Have their travel itinerary ready.

VIETNAM VISA FOR AUSTRALIAN CITIZENS

Except for nationals of visa-free countries, visitors to Vietnam must obtain a visa before entering. Before embarking on your trip, you should thoroughly research whether you are exempt from the Vietnam visa requirement or if you will need to apply for one. Australian citizens can apply for a Vietnam Electronic Visa (e-visa). Citizens from 80 countries, including Australia, can obtain e-visas for a variety of purposes, including tourism, business, employment, and education. Australian citizens with valid passports can apply for a one-month single-entry E-visa for Vietnam. In as little as ten minutes, Australian citizens can apply for a visa to Vietnam online. Applicants must submit information on their passport page, including personal information, contact information (email and address), and employment information.

VIETNAM VISA FOR AUSTRIAN CITIZENS

Before entering Vietnam, ensure that you understand the visa requirements, as visitors from non-visa-free countries must obtain one. Austrians can apply for an electronic visa (E-visa) to Vietnam, which is valid for citizens of 80 countries, including Austria. The E-visa allows Austrian passport holders to enter Vietnam for one month for a variety of reasons, including tourism, business, employment, and study. A Vietnam E-visa application can be completed online in less than ten minutes, making it a convenient option for Austrian citizens. Applicants must submit information on their passport page, including personal information, contact information (email and address), and employment information.

VIETNAM VISA FOR AZERBAIJANI CITIZENS

All visitors to Vietnam, with the exception of those from visa-exempt countries, must obtain a visa before arriving. It is recommended that you check to see if you qualify for an exemption from the Vietnam visa requirement or if you must apply for one before entering the country. Azerbaijani citizens can apply for an electronic visa (E-visa) to Vietnam, which is open to citizens from 80 countries, including Azerbaijan. Azerbaijani passport holders can apply for a one-month single entry E-visa for tourism, business, employment, or education. The online application process for a Vietnam visa takes less than 10 minutes for Azerbaijani citizens. On the passport page, applicants must include personal information, contact information (email and address), and employment information.

VIETNAM VISA FOR BELARUSIAN CITIZENS

Visitors to Vietnam, unless they are citizens of visa-free countries, must obtain a visa prior to arrival. Before planning a trip to Vietnam, determine whether you are eligible for the visa exemption list or if you must apply for a visa. Belarusians can apply for a Vietnam E-visa, also called an electronic visa. Citizens from 80 countries, including Belarus, can get e-visas to Vietnam. Belarusians with valid passports can obtain a one-month single entry E-visa for a variety of purposes, including tourism, business, employment, and education. Belarusians can apply for a visa to Vietnam online in approximately 10 minutes. Applicants must submit information on their passport page, including personal information, contact information (email and address), and employment information.

