Vietnam Visa For Cambodia, Croatia, Chile, Colombia Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) VIETNAM VISA FOR CAMBODIAN CITIZENS

Chattogram, Bangladesh, 7th February 2024, Travelers to Vietnam, with the exception of citizens of visa-free countries, must obtain a visa before entering. Before you plan your trip, double-check whether you are exempt from the Vietnam visa requirement or if you must apply for a visa. Cambodian citizens who want to visit Vietnam can apply for an E-visa, also known as an electronic visa. E-visas are valid for entry into Vietnam and are accepted by nationals from 80 countries, including Cambodia. Cambodians with valid passports are eligible to apply for a one-month single entry E-visa, which can be used for a variety of purposes such as tourism, trade, employment, and education. The application process for a visa to Vietnam can be completed online by Cambodian citizens in as little as ten minutes. Applicants must submit information on their passport page, including personal information, contact information (email and address), and employment information.

REQUIRED DOCUMENTS FOR CAMBODIAN CITIZENS



Possess a passport valid for 180 days on their arrival date in Vietnam.

Share digital copies of their passport's biographical page and a recently taken ID photo.

Supply a debit or credit card to pay the processing fee for their electronic visa.

Have their travel itinerary ready. A valid Email address where notifications and the approved e-Visa will be sent.

VIETNAM VISA FOR CHILEAN CITIZENS

Except for nationals of visa-free countries, nearly all citizens of those countries must obtain a visa to enter Vietnam. If your name is on the list of people who can enter Vietnam without a visa, or if you require one, double-check the information before leaving. Chileans can apply for visas to Vietnam online. Chileans and nationals from 80 other countries can apply for e-visas to Vietnam. Chilean passport holders may obtain a one-month single entry E-visa for a variety of reasons, including travel, business, employment, and education. Chileans can apply for a Vietnam visa online in as little as 10 minutes. Applicants must submit information on their passport page, including personal information, contact information (email and address), and employment information.

REQUIRED DOCUMENTS FOR CHILEAN CITIZENS



Possess a passport valid for 180 days on their arrival date in Vietnam.

Share digital copies of their passport's biographical page and a recently taken ID photo.

Provide a frequently accessed email address to submit their online visa request.

Supply a debit or credit card to pay the processing fee for their electronic visa. Have their travel itinerary ready.

VIETNAM VISA FOR COLOMBIAN CITIZENS

Except for nationals of visa-free countries, nearly all citizens of those countries must obtain a visa to enter Vietnam. If your name is on the list of people who can enter Vietnam without a visa, or if you require one, double-check the information before leaving. Colombian citizens can apply for a visa to Vietnam online. Colombian citizens, as well as residents of 80 other countries, can obtain e-visas for Vietnam. Colombian passport holders can obtain a one-month single entry E-visa for a variety of purposes, including travel, trade, employment, and education. Colombians can apply for a visa to Vietnam online in as little as ten minutes. Applicants must submit information on their passport page, including personal information, contact information (email and address), and employment information.

REQUIRED DOCUMENTS FOR COLOMBIAN CITIZENS



Possess a passport valid for 180 days on their arrival date in Vietnam.

Share digital copies of their passport's biographical page and a recently taken ID photo.

Provide a frequently accessed email address to submit their online visa request.

Supply a debit or credit card to pay the processing fee for their electronic visa. Have their travel itinerary ready.

MOVING TO VIETNAM AS EXPAT

Vietnam's e-Visa is a simple online visa application process available to nationals from more than 80 countries. The Vietnam E-visa, introduced in 2017, is an online visa that allows for a maximum stay of 30 days in Vietnam. A Vietnam E-visa is valid for tourism, business, study, family visits, investment, journalism, and labor activities. The Vietnam E-visa is accepted at all international airports throughout Vietnam. The valid E-visa must be presented at the point of entry. All international tourists planning to stay in Vietnam for an extended period of time must obtain a visa from a Vietnam Consulate or Embassy. The Vietnam online visa was created in order to expedite the application procedure. Foreign visitors who have a valid E-visa save time when they arrive in Vietnam. Applicants must fill out the Vietnam online visa application form with personal and passport information, as well as the reason for their trip.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR VIETNAM VISA



Possess a passport valid for 180 days on their arrival date in Vietnam.

Share digital copies of their passport's biographical page and a recently taken ID photo.

Provide a frequently accessed email address to submit their online visa request.

Supply a debit or credit card to pay the processing fee for their electronic visa. Have their travel itinerary ready.

VIETNAM VISA FOR CROATIAN CITIZENS

Except for nationals of visa-free countries, nearly all citizens of those countries must obtain a visa to enter Vietnam. If your name is on the list of people who can enter Vietnam without a visa, or if you require one, double-check the information before leaving. Croats can apply for an electronic visa to Vietnam. Croatian citizens and residents of 80 other countries can apply for an e-visa to Vietnam. Croatian passport holders can obtain a one-month single entry E-visa for a variety of purposes, including travel, business, employment, and education. Croatians can apply for a visa to Vietnam online in as little as ten minutes. Applicants must submit information on their passport page, including personal information, contact information (email and address), and employment information.

REQUIRED DOCUMENTS FOR CROATIAN CITIZENS



Possess a passport valid for 180 days on their arrival date in Vietnam.

Share digital copies of their passport's biographical page and a recently taken ID photo.

Provide a frequently accessed email address to submit their online visa request.

Supply a debit or credit card to pay the processing fee for their electronic visa. Have their travel itinerary ready.