US Visa Online Application For Slovak, Slovenia, New Zealand Citizens

Chattogram, Bangladesh, 7th February 2024, The United States is not like any other country on the planet. As one of the world's most important and industrialized nations, it receives a large number of tourists each year. In the United States, the visa application process is complicated. A visa is required to enter the United States. Non-immigrant visas are the most popular type of visa in the United States. The United States has several visa classifications and subcategories. Each type of visa has unique U.S. visa requirements based on your needs and the duration of your trip. A visa is required for entry into a foreign country as well as temporary or permanent residence. You may feel compelled to visit the United States for a multitude of reasons. The United States offers a very limited number of immigrant visas that allow foreigners to permanently migrate overseas.

Requirements for a US visa Online Application



The applicant must have a valid passport that is valid for at least six months.

The applicant must have no criminal record or ongoing legal cases.

If they intend to travel with the applicant, family members and spouses must apply for a visa.

The Applicant must be financially able to support themselves.

The applicant must be in good health and undergo a rigorous testing procedure by a qualified physician. It's important to have a good reason for coming to the United States.

US VISA APPLICATION

Here are some steps to apply for a US visa online:



Additionally, select Create a new application.

Choose whether you want a group visa or an individual visa.

After carefully reading the terms & conditions, click Next.

Fill out the form and upload your passport to apply for a US visa online.

Upload the supporting papers you need.

Pay the processing fee for your visa. Finally, your online US visa application is finished. Please wait while we confirm your visa.

US Visa for Slovak Citizens

America is known for its enticing landscapes, such as majestic mountains and enchanting woods, which make it an appealing destination for tourists. Slovakia joined the Visa Waiver Program in 2008, allowing its citizens to apply for an ESTA instead of a traditional US visa. The ESTA, established in 2009, is a platform for collecting and processing information from tourists entering the United States via the Visa Waiver Program (VWP). This information is critical for determining whether a visitor poses a security or immigration risk to the country. Travelers from Slovakia with a valid ESTA may stay in the United States for up to 90 days for a variety of reasons, including tourism, business, transit, medical visits, or short-term studies. However, if one plans to extend their stay beyond the 90-day limit, it is necessary to apply for either a B1 business visa or a B2 tourist visa. Slovak citizens can use an approved ESTA for multiple visits to the United States. An approved ESTA lasts two years or until the expiry date of your passport. If your ESTA expires, you will need to apply for a new permit. The ESTA application form is quite short and can usually be completed in less than 20 minutes, while the US visa application form is considerably longer.

US Visa for Slovenians Citizens

Slovenia joined the Visa Waiver Program in 1997. The ESTA was established in 2009 to effectively manage information for individuals visiting the United States through the Visa Waiver Program (VWP). This information is critical for determining whether a visitor poses a security or immigration risk to the United States. As a result, Slovenian citizens can now use an ESTA as a travel permit to enter the United States, eliminating the need for the time-consuming and complex process of obtaining a US visa. Slovenian citizens can visit the United States for up to 90 days with an approved ESTA, whether for vacation, business, transportation, medical treatment, or short-term study. However, if your intention is to stay in the United States for more than 90 days, it is mandatory to apply for either a B1 business visa or a B2 tourist visa. Slovenian citizens can use an approved ESTA for multiple visits to the United States. An approved ESTA is valid for two years or until your passport expires. If your ESTA expires, you will need to apply for a new authorization. Slovenian citizens wishing to apply for ESTA must meet the necessary ESTA requirements. The ESTA application process is completed digitally, and the applicant does not need to attend an interview at the US Embassy as is the case when applying for a US visa. Filling out an ESTA application form takes no more than 20 minutes. After submitting you will normally receive a reply within 24 hours.

US VISA FOR NEW ZEALAND CITIZENS

New Zealanders can apply for an ESTA, also known as the Electronic System for Travel Authorization, through the Visa Waiver Programme. The US ESTA program allows New Zealand citizens to enter the United States of America without a visa. ESTA was established in 2009 with the goal of effectively managing data for individuals entering the United States through the Visa Waiver Program (VWP). This information is critical for determining whether a visitor poses a security or immigration risk to the United States. Once approved, New Zealand citizens with an ESTA can enjoy a stay of up to 90 days in the US for various purposes such as tourism, business, transit, medical, or brief research. However, if your stay exceeds 90 days, it is necessary to apply for either a B1 business visa or a B2 tourist visa. For multiple visits to the United States, New Zealand citizens can use an approved ESTA. An approved ESTA is valid for two years or until your passport expires. If your ESTA expires, you will need to apply for a new authorization. Thanks to the ESTA Waiver program, travelers can apply for their travel authorization online in less than 15 minutes. Unlike many traditional visa programs, there is no need to visit an embassy, meet in person with an immigration officer, or wait weeks for approval.

What are the Documents requirements?



Passport – you must hold a valid electronic passport with a digital chip that contains your bio-metric info. At the same time, the passport needs to be valid for at least another 6 months from the date of arrival in the United States.

E-mail address – The traveler must provide a valid email address during the application process. This is where his or her approved ESTA visa waiver will be sent to. Means of payment – You can use a credit and debit cards, but you can also use PayPal account in order to pay for the ESTA processing fee.