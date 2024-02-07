US Coast Guard To Discontinue Seasonal Sound Signals At Umpqua River And Yaquina Bay

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) SEATTLE, USA – The US Coast Guard is set to permanently discontinue the seasonal Sound Signals at Umpqua River South Jetty Sound Signal (LLNR 9247) and Yaquina Bay. The US Coast Guard will cease their use with the conclusion of the 2024 spring installation.

Mariners and community members are encouraged to provide comments on the upcoming changes, as well as performance and operation of the aids to navigation. Any discrepancies related to these or other Aids to Navigation should continue to be reported to US Coast Guard Sector Columbia River.

The US Coast Guard values the input of the maritime community and remains dedicated to ensuring the safety and efficiency of waterborne transportation. The decision to discontinue these Sound Signals aligns with ongoing efforts to modernize and optimize navigational systems.

The US Coast Guard is a maritime, military, multi-mission service operating under the Department of Homeland Security. Its primary responsibility is the safety and security of the maritime public, including environmental stewardship and enforcing maritime laws.

