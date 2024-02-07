QA Testing TNW Response 2

(MENAFN- iCrowdNewsWire) Miami, Florida – January 24, 2024. iCrowdNewswire proudly announces that its flagship press release platform, ReleaseLive, has once again secured the prestigious title of High Performer in the Winter 2024 G2 Report, marking its second consecutive quarter at the forefront of the press release distribution industry.

G2, a leading software and services review platform, has highlighted ReleaseLive as the leading High Performer, maintaining an exceptional 100% rating in categories such as 'Going in the Right Direction', 'Ease of Setup' and 'Ease of Doing Business With'. This recognition reaffirms ReleaseLive's position as an intuitive and forward-thinking solution that caters to the diverse needs of its users and focuses on delivering results to meet customer goals.

Since its inception, iCrowdNewswire has been committed to redefining press release distribution, and ReleaseLive stands as a testament to this dedication. The platform empowers customers with a user-friendly interface, enabling seamless press release distribution and precise targeting to ensure direct and maximum reach through modern technologies that leverage the power of audience preferences and demand.

“We're thrilled about customer enthusiasm for our streamlined set up and ease of use,” commented Sonia LaFountain COO of iCrowdNewswire.“We're committed to continually improving both efficiency and effectiveness of distribution for customers. We delivered a simple user-centric design with quick save features allowing customers to focus on content creation not release set up this winter. Our next release will best the industry again with enhanced visibility and engagement effectiveness through a host of modern audience demand generation features. It's going to be an exciting year for iCrowd customers and partners, get ready to be delighted as iCrowd continues to go in the right direction,” noted LaFountain.

100% Rating in 'Going in the Right Direction': Demonstrates ReleaseLive's commitment to innovation and meeting user needs.



100% Rating in 'Ease of Setup': Affirms the platform's intuitive and user-friendly interface. 100% Rating in 'Ease of Doing Business With': Underscores iCrowdNewswire's dedication to facilitating and fostering strong partnerships with its users and stakeholders





iCrowdNewswire continues to prioritize innovation and customer satisfaction, and this consecutive recognition by G2 showcases the platform's unwavering commitment to excellence.

About iCrowdNewswire

In 2018 iCrowdNewswire began working with Google to adapt the world's leading advertising, translation, voice and analytics technologies for press release distribution resulting in a process that offers press release issuers with an ultra-user-friendly interface to choose from millions of websites worldwide. Issuers can refine targeting by further choosing specific sections within websites, choose countries, states and zip or postal codes. Demographic targeting includes age groups, interests and industry, and recent research with media indicates that promoting releases prominently on media websites is by far the most efficient way to reach media. iCrowdNewswire's technology also drives the LexisNexis press release service Nexis Newswire and distribution partners around the globe including Medianet (Australia), PA Media (UK), NewsVoir (India) and Media OutReach (Asia).



