Oddsseeker Launches All-New 6-Point Rating System To Review & Score Sweepstakes Casinos

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

OddsSeeker has unveiled a new sweepstakes casino rating system, which will quantifiably rank operators by several key factors.

On February 1st, 2024, the company launched a new 6-point rating system, a complete reimagining of sweepstakes casino reviews. It will offer insight into the way these casinos work, providing players with invaluable information so they can easily understand which gaming site is right for them.

This enables a weighting of sweepstakes casinos that have unique offerings such as PayPal cashier options, live dealer games, sports predictions, and so on.

Through easy-to-scan infographics, the score will both subjectively and objectively numerically rank each sweepstakes casino, allowing players to immediately understand the fine print behind bonuses, as well as site offerings.

You can find an example of this latest rating system in OddsSeeker's Sportzino review , which is a new sweepstakes casino on the market.

With 25 years of experience in the casino gaming industry worldwide and 10 years advocating for players in the U.S., the OddsSeeker team has a wealth of knowledge of the overall customer experience at gaming sites.

OddsSeeker has conducted research in the social and sweepstakes casino industries since 2016, and for the past four years, the entire focus of OddsSeeker has been to provide reviews and ratings of sweepstakes casinos.

"We want to help people understand the most important differences between sweepstakes casinos so they can understand the benefits and risks of sites where they'll potentially spend their money. We created this system to help people get more bang for their buck playing games online." - Alicia Butler, Editor

The new six-point review and rating criteria are based on the following:



Player experience

Existing player promotions

Games

Cashier

Welcome bonus Comparative analysis

Three points of criteria are subjective and based on data, and three points are based on an expert's subjective assessment.

Data-Based

Games

- A look at the total number of games based on categories (slots, live dealer, bingo, table games, crash games, etc.), plus multiplier scores featuring key games and game categories.

Cashier

- An objective, weighted score based on specific payment and redemption options.

Welcome Bonus

- An objective score based on the amount of Free Sweeps Coins granted upon complete registration.

Expert Assessment - Subjective Scoring

Player Experience Score

- Subjectively conducted by experts assessing platform availability (browser play, iOS App, Android App) and product usability.

Existing Player Promotions Score

- Based on the frequency and quality of existing player promotions offered in a 90-day period.

Comparative Analysis Score

- Based on an analysis of the remaining criteria. This enables a weighting of sweepstakes casinos, including offerings such as PayPal cashier options, live dealer games, sports predictions, and so on.

Altogether this new rating system makes OddsSeeker the best place to find sweepstakes casino reviews to help gamers choose the best place to play every day!



For more information, visit .



About OddsSeeker: OddsSeeker is a leading source for iGaming news, online games, and online casino and sports betting promotions in the U.S.-regulated online gaming markets.

SOURCE Odds Seeker