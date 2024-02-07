Inventionhome® Product Developer Creates Tow Truck Equipped With Universal Charging For Stranded Electric Vehicles

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MONROEVILLE, PA, USA, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / --Jason F. of Casper, WY is the creator of the Mobile Charge, a specialized towing vehicle capable of charging and transporting stranded electric vehicles. The truck features an oversized battery connected to multiple charging ports, allowing stranded electric vehicle users to charge their battery to continue traveling. The truck resembles a tow truck but will include an oversized battery in its rear portion with multiple cables extending outward from the battery system. The cables will provide multiple charging ports, allowing the truck to charge stranded electric vehicles. The charging cables are universal and can accommodate any make or model of electric vehicle. Electric vehicle owners that run out of charge while on the road can call the truck operator/service and obtain battery power to continue their journey. Additionally, the truck will have Wi-Fi for stranded motorists to use so they do not miss important remote meetings, emails, etc. while the vehicle is charging. If the vehicle is broken or batteries cannot be charged, the truck can tow the vehicle to a desired location.As electric vehicles gain popularity worldwide, there are various emerging services and solutions designed to assist stranded electric vehicles (EVs) with mobile charging. These services aim to provide on-the-go charging support for electric vehicles that may have run out of battery power. Some roadside assistance programs and electric vehicle service providers include mobile charging as part of their services. These programs may send assistance vehicles equipped with charging capabilities to stranded EVs. In some conceptual discussions, there have been ideas about using drones equipped with charging cables to reach stranded EVs in remote or challenging locations. The electric vehicle industry is dynamic, and any solution must offer universal charging like the Mobile Charge tow truck. The Mobile Charge would be a significant innovation in the electric vehicle industry and assist any company in helping stranded EV owners.Jason filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Mobile Charge product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Mobile Charge can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

