Geniusvets Hosts Exclusive Owners Track At WVC, Unveiling Key Insights On Veterinary Practice Ownership In 2024

UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- GeniusVets announces the highly anticipated Veterinary Practice Ownership Symposium at the upcoming Western Veterinary Conference (WVC). This symposium is scheduled for February 18 from 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm and will feature a panel discussion with key industry leaders to address "The Trends, Threats, and Opportunities facing Veterinary Practice Ownership in 2024."The symposium will address vital topics, including:- How to improve recruitment and retention of DVMs and staff- How to make your practice a healthy workplace where team members can thrive- Creating financial sustainability and profitability- How to integrate emerging technologies while differentiating the value from the“hype”“Our goal is to provide practice owners and leaders with actionable information they can use to improve their practices,” said Dr. Michele Drake, Founder of The Drake Center for Veterinary Care and Co-Founder and Chief Veterinary Officer of GeniusVets.“While industry shows often have great medical education, and some have practice management tracks, there has been a lack of content specifically focused on the needs of practice owners, which are very unique. We appreciate the continuing partnership with WVC to address this vital need, as we launch our third annual event.”This discussion comes as the veterinary world experiences notable shifts. Recent data shows that between August 2021 and August 2023, veterinary client visits in the USA decreased by over 2.7%. Addressing this trend, David Hall, Co-Founder of GeniusVets and an award-winning digital marketer, commented, "We're focusing not only on current challenges, but also on future opportunities. By uniting some of the industry's most influential minds, we aim to share innovative strategies that will redefine the future of veterinary practices.”The panel will feature esteemed industry leaders, including:- Dr. Rena Carlson, President of the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA)- Dr. Mark Thompson, CCRP, President of the American Animal Hospital Association (AAHA)- Matthew Salois, PhD, President of the Veterinary Management Groups (VMG)- Dr. Peter Weinstein, President of PAW Consulting, Inc.- Nick McCart, President of The Veterinary Cooperative (TVC)- Dr. Michele Drake, Founder of The Drake Center for Veterinary Care, Co-Founder of GeniusVets, Author of Building The Practice You Want - 10 Steps to Creating a Remarkable Veterinary Hospital- Terry O'Neil, Partner in charge of KSM Veterinary Division- David Hall, Co-Founder of GeniusVetsThe complete lineup of sessions for the WVC Veterinary Practice Ownership Symposium Include:2-3 pm: Culture, Process, and Profits: Lessons from building one of the most successful independent veterinary practices in the country - Dr. Michele Drake. Note: This event also coincides with the publishing release of Dr. Drake's new book“Building The Practice You Want - 10 Steps to Creating a Remarkable Veterinary Hospital”3-4 pm: An Emerging Market Opportunity and The Keys To Ensuring Your Practice Benefits in 2024 - David Hall4-5 pm: These 4 Numbers Will Determine The Success of Your Practice in 2024 - Terry O'Neil5-6 pm: Panel of Presidents: The Trends, Threats, and Opportunities Facing Veterinary Practice Ownership in 2024This event will take place in Mandalay Bay room D.RSVP to save your seat and secure a swag bag from the event sponsors at:About GeniusVets:GeniusVets is a leading veterinary marketing and education platform dedicated to enhancing the growth and success of veterinary practices worldwide. By providing comprehensive marketing solutions and industry-leading expertise, GeniusVets empowers veterinary professionals to focus on what they do best – providing exceptional care to animals.

