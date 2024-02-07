Forbes Recognizes JKS Financial As A Best-In-State Top Wealth Management Team

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The team was ranked 33 on Forbes and SHOOK Research's annual list

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- JKS Financial, a financial services and wealth management firm, has been ranked 33rd on the 2024 Pennsylvania West list of Forbes Best-in-State Top Wealth Management Teams. Honorees who are named to the annual list exhibit strong expertise, top accomplishments, and steadfast dedication to their profession, leaving a substantial imprint on the financial industry.“This list showcases our dedication to our clients, whose financial goals and aspirations we prioritize above all else. It is through their trust and partnership that we have achieved this, and we remain committed to delivering unparalleled service to them for many years to come," said Geoff Kasse, wealth management advisor and managing partner at JKS Financial.The Forbes and SHOOK Research second annual rankings feature more than 4,100 teams across the country, with cumulative assets of over $5 trillion. These teams do more than just invest money, they work tirelessly for the families they serve, offering tailored services to help them fund their futures. Each team was chosen from a nomination pool of over 43,000, displaying outstanding leadership and high-quality service.“At JKS Financial, excellence is not just a goal, it's our standard. This recognition reaffirms our commitment to maintaining the exceptional standards that define our team,” said Dan Jenkins, wealth management advisor and managing partner at JKS Financial.“We believe in setting the bar high because our clients deserve nothing less than the very best in strategic planning, investment management, and personalized service.”About JKS FinancialJKS Financial is a Pittsburgh, PA-based financial planning practice for wealth management advisors. Geoff Kasse and Dan Jenkins have more than 55 years of combined experience and offer wealth accumulation, insurance and risk management, wealth preservation, and wealth distribution services. JKS Financial's mission is to provide sound financial planning for all aspects of your wealth management needs. For more information, visit NM.About Northwestern MutualNorthwestern Mutual has been helping people and businesses achieve financial security for more than 165 years. Through a holistic planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial professionals with a personalized digital experience and industry-leading products to help its clients plan for what's most important. With more than $561 billion in combined company and client assets, $34 billion in revenues, and $2.1 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to nearly five million people with life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and wealth and investment management services. Northwestern Mutual ranked 97 on the 2022 FORTUNE 500 and was recognized by FORTUNE® as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2022.Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (investment brokerage services), broker-dealer, registered investment advisor, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) (investment advisory and services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC) (long-term care insurance). Not all Northwestern Mutual representatives are advisors. Only those representatives with "Advisor" in their title or who otherwise disclose their status as an advisor of NMWMC are credentialed as NMWMC representatives to provide investment advisory services.Geoffrey P Kasse and Daniel Keith Jenkins use JKS Financial as a marketing name for doing business as representatives of Northwestern Mutual. JKS Financial is not a registered investment advisor, broker-dealer, insurance agency or federal savings bank.Forbes' Best-in-State Top Wealth Management Teams list (January 2024), research and ranking provided by SHOOK Research, LLC. Based upon data as of 3/31/2023. Northwestern Mutual (NM) and its advisors do not pay for placement on 3rd party rating or ranking lists. NM and its advisors do, however, pay marketing fees to these organizations to promote the rating or ranking(s). Rankings and recognition are no guarantee of future investment success. To view the complete list of the Top Financial Securities Professionals for 2023, please visit .

