Organigram Holdings Inc.
2/7/2024 10:23 AM EST
ATS Corporation
2/7/2024 10:00 AM EST
Liberty Gold Corp.
2/7/2024 9:54 AM EST
MediPharm Labs Corp.
2/7/2024 9:51 AM EST
i-80 GOLD CORP.
2/7/2024 9:46 AM EST
NexGen Energy Ltd.
2/7/2024 9:40 AM ES
Wallbridge Mining Company Limited
2/7/2024 9:38 AM EST
Freegold Ventures Limited
2/7/2024 9:35 AM EST
Avant Technologies, Inc.
2/7/2024 9:20 AM EST
Impact Analytics Inc.
Impact Analytics Inc.
2/7/2024 8:12 AM EST
Stocks in Play
2/7/2024 - 11:05 AM EST - Orla Mining Ltd. : Provided an update on its exploration activities at Camino Rojo Sulphides, concluding the year on a positive note. 138 @ 3.21 g/t Au incl. 8.7m @ 9.15 g/t 43 @ 4.12 g/t Au, incl. 11 @ 10.0 g/t, (and incl. 2.0m @ 32.2 g/t); 20 @ 5.30 g/t Au, incl. 14 @ 7.19 g/t Au, (and incl. 1.4m @ 37.0 g/t Au); 53 @ 3.65 g/t Au, incl. 1.3m @ 19.4 g/t Au & 1.4m @ 30.8 g/t Au. Orla Mining Ltd. shares T are trading up $0.07 at $4.80.
