(MENAFN- Baystreet) The Gap Drives Ahead with New Creative Leadership

Alibaba Weaken on Revenue MissCVS Gains on Q4 EarningsRoblox Beats in Q4, Shares HikeChipotle's Earnings Beat On Top And Botton Lines Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkin - Wednesday, February 7, 2024

Yum Brands Leaps Despite Earnings Disappointment

Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) on Wednesday reported quarterly earnings and revenue that missed analysts' expectations as KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut all posted weaker-than-expected sales.

Yum is the third global restaurant giant to report disappointing revenue for the last three months of 2023. Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) and McDonald's (NYSE:MFC) both missed Wall Street's expectations, citing the Israel-Hamas war among their head winds.

Yum reported fourth-quarter net income of $463 million, or $1.62 per share, up from $371 million, or $1.29 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the restaurant giant earned $1.26 cents per share. The company said its quarterly tax rate fluctuated, dragging its earnings down by 23 cents per share.

Net sales rose 1% to $2.04 billion. The company's global same-store sales increased 1% as well.

Pizza Hut reported same-store sales declines of 2%, missing expectations of 0.6% growth. The pizza chain's U.S. same-store sales shrank 4%, while its international same-store sales were flat.

KFC's same-store sales rose 2%, coming in below estimates of 4.7%.

Even Taco Bell, normally the gem of Yum's portfolio, underperformed Wall Street's expectations. The Mexican-inspired chain reported same-store sales growth of 3%, missing estimates of 3.8%. A year earlier, the chain reported same-store sales growth of 11%, fueled by the permanent return of its cult-favorite Mexican Pizza.

YUM shares sprang up $4.12, or 3.2%, to $131.39.









About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks