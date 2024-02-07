(MENAFN- Baystreet)
S&P Gains, Nudges up Near 5K Mark
Futures Flourish as Investors Pore Over Newest Results
S&P Static on Way Back Toward Record Levels
S&P Stuck in Minus Territory
U.S. Futures Little Changed Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkins - Wednesday, February 7, 2024
Stocks Rise, S&P Heads Toward 5K Advertisment
The S&P 500 rose Wednesday and neared the 5,000 level as investors parsed through another slate of quarterly results and headed into the back half of the corporate earnings season.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 102.92 points to 38,624.28.
The S&P 500 index jumped 27.05 points to 4,981.28.
The NASDAQ index popped 100.61 points to 15,709.60.
Investors turned their attention to a fresh batch of quarterly results. Snap plunged more than 29% on a revenue miss and weak guidance, while automaker Ford gained nearly 4% after beating Wall Street's fourth-quarter estimates and issuing higher-than-expected full-year guidance.
Enphase Energy popped nearly 16% after the solar company said its inventory glut may be approaching a bottom. The broader solar sector rose in sympathy, with Solaredge Technologies surging 7%.
A strong earnings season, coupled with expectations for an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve, has been a source of strength on Wall Street. Much of the earnings upside's been driven by megacap technology and artificial intelligence-focused names, a phenomenon that's also contributed to narrow market breadth.
Results are also expected from Walt Disney, PayPal and Arm Holdings after the bell.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury settled, raising yields 4.10% from Tuesday's 4.09%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices fell 29 cents to $73.60 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices took on $5.50 to $2,056.90.
About Us Contact Us Advertise License Our Content Jobs Disclaimer Privacy Policy
Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks
MENAFN07022024000212011056ID1107824370
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.