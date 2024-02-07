Decoding Voter Apathy: An Insightful Discourse On Elections And Democracy

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Election fervor pervades every gathering nowadays, where praises and criticisms of political parties intermingle. The air is thick with passionate discussions about party manifestos and a recounting of each party's services to the nation.

In a recent gathering, a highly educated woman made a striking statement, asserting her decision not to vote, deeming it futile. Intrigued, I probed for her reasoning, and she unfurled a comprehensive discourse.

Expressing her disillusionment, she remarked,“Why should I vote? Every individual in this political landscape seems corrupt, collectively pillaging our country. None are genuinely devoted to the welfare of the people. On election days, they parade around, extending condolences for the deceased and gracing every marriage. They tirelessly canvass for votes, frequent mosques, but post-election, they vanish like the mythical 'horns on a donkey's head' when it's time to fulfill their promises.”

According to her, the façade of development during election periods merely masks unfinished projects left in limbo afterward. Seeking redressal for issues post-election is akin to an endless court case, with politicians providing nothing but delayed promises. She lamented the transformation of politicians from seemingly innocent figures pre-election to crafty manipulators post-election.

Highlighting an observed societal norm, she emphasized,“Politicians prioritize individuals entrenched in their party's legacy. Even if their party lacks worthy leadership, the loyalty of those connected through generations prevails, fueled by respect for their departed predecessors.”

Her observations resonated, prompting my contemplation. However, is abstaining from voting a viable solution? Without active participation, how can democracy thrive? Neglecting our democratic duty could exacerbate the issues within the system, leaving us no right to voice grievances. Democracy allows us to address our concerns, and we must contribute to bettering our country.

The act of voting is a national trust, demanding political consciousness from every citizen. Political awareness about the country's conditions, party manifestos, and services is imperative. Only through such awareness can we fulfill our role as conscientious citizens and, in turn, contribute to the betterment of our nation. In the hands of informed and engaged citizens, democracy stands a chance to flourish, and the conditions of the country can witness positive change.