Family Offices Investors Summit To Spotlight 'Beyond Wealth: A Legacy Of Leadership For The Younger Generation' At The World Economic Forum 2025

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 7, 2024) - Anticipating a transformative gathering, The Family Offices Investors Summit announces its 2025 edition during the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos. Themed 'Legacy of Leadership for the Next Generation: The DNA of Success in Capital, AI, Risk Strategies, and Regenerative Investment 2030,' is set to bring together 80 family funds, collectively managing $493 billion across private equity, hedge funds, and venture capital, each with a minimum of $100M in Assets Under Management (AUM). Dedicated to unveiling innovative approaches in capital management, artificial intelligence, risk mitigation, and regenerative investments, the 2025 summit is designed to equip global family offices with the foresight and strategies necessary to navigate the impending challenges and opportunities of the next decade.

Featuring insightful sessions hosted in New York, Zurich, Paris, and London-the summit is set to culminate with a pivotal discourse at the World Economic Forum 2025, emphasizing the critical influence of family offices in cultivating a future marked by prosperity and sustainability. In the spirit of looking ahead, the summit will spotlight insights from thought leaders like Dr. Bill Tai, Eduardo Esparza, Carolina Forga, Mamadou Kwidjim Toure, and Manana Samuseva. Their prospective discussions will orbit around the innovative nexus of technology and investment, aiming to equip attendees with strategies to harness emerging opportunities and tackle the imminent challenges of the next decade.

Eduardo Esparza, an alumnus of Columbia and Harvard with expertise in Finance and Sustainable Investments, stated, "We are at a pivotal moment where the investment choices of family offices significantly influence the health and prosperity of our planet. The Summit is a call to action, advocating for investments that align financial success with social impact and responsibility. I am excited to facilitate this essential dialogue in Davos. At Blue Dot Project, we believe in the transformative power of innovative finance, marking a new era for family offices to drive positive change in an emerging regenerative economy."

Dr. Bill Tai, a top-10 VC in Silicon Valley with 23 startups achieving IPO listings and an angel backer for 3 startups featured on "CNBC's 50 Top Disruptor List for 2022," (#3 Lineage Logistics, #4 Canva, #9 Dapper Labs) shared secrets to identifying billion-dollar startups. He discussed strategies for empowering individuals to discern and select promising companies, emphasizing the importance of calculated risks and becoming a leading young investor for the next generation of entrepreneurs.

Carolina Forga, a founding partner at Sangha Capital and one of the top-100 youngest investors, conducted an extensive analysis of the influence of Generation Z, Smart Money, and the evolving role of Family Offices by 2030. With emerging asset classes accumulating AUM exceeding $30 trillion, her insights emphasized the need for early-stage investors to direct capital towards societal advancement. Carolina highlighted, "As investors, we have the power to drive positive change through strategic investments in technologies, ranging from AI applications in healthcare to innovative peer-to-peer energy trading platforms that address the world's most pressing global issues."

Mamadou Kwidjim Toure, CEO of Ubuntu Tribe and a prominent figure in African economics, with experience managing over $25 billion across mining, banking, and agriculture sectors, stressed“The future of AI is inseparably linked to its essential role in effectively validating data, which includes enhanced computing power and is combined with ethical policies to address inherent biases."

Manana Samuseva, representing Summit, explored investment opportunities in AI, Quantum trading, Private Data, Robust Cybersecurity, Digital ID, and the evolving financial landscape. She remarked, "In our discussion with Mamadou Kwidjim Toure, we exchanged visionary insights. Our focus is on new business models, and regulatory considerations. We are witnessing the emergence of a $140 trillion market driven by AI, targeting the next 5 billion users, shaping the future landscape of investment in AI products like Ubuntu and Babylon Voice."

****

Family Offices & Investors Summit is an elite conference for Family Offices, Funds of Funds, Private Equity, Hedge Funds, and Venture Capitalists managing assets over $100M. It features sessions in major cities, leading up to the World Economic Forum

Blue Dot Project, a family of funds, invests in future bioeconomies to make nature investable, focusing on regenerative community development, technology, and infrastructure to speed up regenerative processes.

Babylon Voice (Manan AI Inc) AI Voice-Based Digital Identity and Voice Signatures for authentication and transactions, targeting the 1 billion unbanked worldwide via wallets, apps, payments, and games. AI Voice ID is a fintech with Digital Intellectual Properties and Zero-Knowledge Proofs

Sangha Capital invests in tech startups addressing the UN's Sustainable Development Goals, balancing financial success with societal well-being

For media:

Manana Samuseva, ... , +1 (646) 745-7211

/







Image 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









Image 2

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









Image 3

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









Image 4

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: PRNews OU