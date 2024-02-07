Media Innovator Awards 2023 Recognize Old City Media As The Most Innovative Experiential Marketing Company

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Philadelphia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - February 7, 2024) - Old City Media has received recognition as the Most Innovative Experiential Marketing Company at the Pennsylvania Media Innovator Awards 2023.

The Media Innovator Awards acknowledge businesses and individuals in the media sector for their notable contributions. It brings together industry-leading, talented individuals to celebrate their accomplishments.









Ray Sheehan



Old City Media is recognized in experiential marketing for its capacity to transform commonplace events into remarkable experiences. The company consistently explores innovative approaches to engagement and brand interactions, contributing to its sustained prominence within the industry.

Established by Ray Sheehan , Old City Media has displayed a distinct ability to transform brand experiences and enhance consumer interactions. The accolade awarded to Old City Media acknowledges its impact on experiential marketing. It highlights the company's significant influence on the retail and event industry.

Ray expressed his views on this achievement: "I am truly honored that Old City Media has been recognized as the most innovative experiential marketing company. It shows the dedication and efforts of our team at the company."

This accolade affirms the company's adherence to its core values: innovation, integrity, and passion. These principles have been instrumental in the agency's achievements, fostering trust among clients and industry colleagues. The organization aims to sustain and build upon this work ethic in the future.

About Old City Media:

Old City Media, established by Ray Sheehan, is an event production and experiential marketing agency based in North America but has broadened its presence globally. Specializing in crafting immersive brand encounters, retail activations, and impactful marketing initiatives, the agency engages audiences while delivering exceptional outcomes.

Contact Information:

Email: ...

Phone: 267.939.0503

Website:

LinkedIn:

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: SMG Media Group