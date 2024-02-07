Cooper Equipment Rentals Partners Exclusively With Brickeye To Lead Ambient Monitoring Rental Solutions Across Canada

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 7, 2024) - Cooper Equipment Rentals Limited, Canada's premier provider of construction equipment rental and services, proudly announces an exclusive partnership with Brickeye, a leading construction technology company focused on risk mitigation applications. This collaboration makes Cooper the sole rental provider of LumiNode and LumiSense systems for ambient monitoring applications across the country.

LumiNode and LumiSense products are advanced remote monitoring devices, tracking ambient temperature and humidity on construction job sites. These tools allow contractors to maintain optimal conditions for various applications, such as concrete curing. Real-time mobile alerts and analytics empower job site managers to make timely project efficiency and cost management decisions.

LumiNode and LumiSense monitoring solutions will be available to rent through Cooper branches in every major market across Canada, ensuring a seamless and efficient rental process for contractors. This new offering further cements Cooper's commitment to provide customers with leading technology and innovative, top-tier rental solutions. "We have engaged in extensive and meaningful discussions with our customers, and their input is invaluable. They consistently express the need for access to actionable data that can help them optimize costs and enhance productivity on the job site. We're committed to delivering the best solutions for their needs while adding substantial value to their businesses. This partnership with Brickeye and their innovative approach is the next step in this journey," says Brian Spilak, chief operating officer of Cooper Equipment Rentals.

"We are thrilled to be joining forces with a respected industry leader like Cooper Equipment Rentals," remarks Brickeye chief commercial officer Amir Azhari, "This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Brickeye, reinforcing our commitment to innovation and excellence in the construction industry. Together, we are poised to deliver unparalleled value, leveraging our respective strengths to drive efficiency, foster innovation, and set new standards in helping our customers build safer, smarter, better."

About Cooper Equipment Rentals

Established in 1972, Cooper Equipment Rentals Limited is a full-service construction equipment rental company, servicing contractors across Canada. With more than 70 branches in six provinces, Cooper specializes in the rental of compact, aerial, heavy construction, pump and power, climate control and trench safety equipment, while providing a wide range of supplies along with unparalleled service and support.

About Brickeye

Brickeye is a leading construction technology company dedicated to revolutionizing the construction and infrastructure industries through IoT-enabled job site monitoring, smart automation, and data analytics solutions. Trusted by leading owners, developers, general contractors, and insurance providers, Brickeye helps mitigate risk, boost productivity, and protect margins on building and infrastructure construction projects globally. The company's end-to-end job site platform delivers actionable alerts and intelligent loss-reducing automation to help customers build safer, smarter, and better.







