Buffini & Company Founder And CEO Selected For Prestigious Swanepoel Power 200 List For Fifth Consecutive Year

Brian Buffini and Dermot Buffini listed among the 200 most powerful figures in residential real estate.

CARLSBAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2024 / For the fifth consecutive year, Swanepoel Power 200 has honored Buffini & Company 's Chairman and Founder, Brian Buffini, along with Chief Executive Officer, Dermot Buffini, as influential leaders in the residential real estate sector. Their enduring impact continues to shape the industry, aligning with other prominent figures from Home Services of America, RE/MAX, Berkshire Hathaway, Home Services and more.

The recognition of both Brian and Dermot as honorees for this prestigious award underscores the remarkable synergy between Buffini & Company's corporate mission and enduring dedication to "impact and improve the lives and livelihoods of people."

Throughout their careers, Brian and Dermot Buffini have been on a relentless quest to revolutionize the real estate landscape through Buffini & Company. This year's accolade acknowledges their extraordinary leadership, the significant impact of their initiatives, and the enduring influence they have imprinted on the future of real estate.

"Through dedication and visionary leadership, we've sought to not only transform Buffini & Company but to leave an indelible mark on the real estate landscape," said Brian Buffini. "This recognition is not just a reflection of our journey, but a testament to the commitment and collective effort of our entire team at Buffini & Company. Together, we are shaping a future where excellence and innovation are not just goals, but the very foundation of our industry."

Dermot Buffini stated, "I am honored to be recognized once again for Buffini's efforts in providing top-notch coaching and training resources and helping business leaders reach their full potential. This accolade, echoing from the pinnacle of our organization to every level, not only celebrates our achievements but also embodies the collective commitment to excellence that is the hallmark of our company."

For more information about the Swanepoel Power 200 and to see the full list, visit here .

About Buffini & Company

Buffini & Company is the largest coaching and training company in North America. Founded by real estate legend and master motivator Brian Buffini, the company provides a unique and highly effective lead generation system. Buffini & Company's comprehensive business coaching, training programs, and cutting-edge content have helped more than 3 million professionals in 45 countries improve their businesses, increase net profit, and enhance their quality of life. To learn more about Buffini & Company, visit .

About Brian Buffini

Brian Buffini, chairman and founder of Buffini & Company, was born and raised in Dublin, Ireland, and emigrated to San Diego, Calif. in 1986, where he became the classic American rags-to-riches story. Discovering real estate, Brian quickly became one of the nation's top real estate agents working a non-traditional methodology based on building long-term relationships with clients. Today, he travels the world sharing a message of encouragement about how to live your best life. His wit, wisdom, and motivational style make him a dynamic speaker and host of "It's a Good Life " podcast where he delivers simple tips, tools, and training for a good life. He is a New York Times, Amazon, and Wall Street Journal best-seller with his latest book, "The Emigrant Edge."

About Dermot Buffini

Since 2013, Dermot Buffini has challenged and transformed what it means to be an effective chief executive officer. As CEO, Dermot leads Buffini & Company, ensuring each team member has the tools to help clients win in business and life by securing more leads, sales, income, and time off. Before becoming CEO, Dermot was involved with events, training, coaching, corporate relationships, and business development as the senior vice president of business development. Dermot has been recognized as a finalist for the San Diego Business Journal's CEO of the Year, a RISMedia Newsmaker, and ranked in the Swanepoel Power 200. His commitment to excellence has led the San Diego Union-Tribune to recognize Buffini & Company as a Top Place to Work in San Diego consecutively since 2016. Dermot emigrated to San Diego, Calif. from Dublin, Ireland in 2004. He currently resides in Southern California.

