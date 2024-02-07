Denny's Partners With Arrowstream To Rethink Supply Chain Management

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Beloved All-Day Diner Joins Leading Foodservice Cloud Platform for Supply Chain Intelligence

Denny's, a treasured American diner with a rich history spanning 70 years, chose ArrowStream as its trusted data partner to optimize its supply chain, reduce costs, and improve overall performance across its 1,500+ locations. ArrowStream's innovative technology solutions will empower Denny's to make data-driven decisions, ensuring a seamless flow of goods and services from suppliers to restaurant operators across the nation.

"We understand the need to modernize our supply chain to optimize our operations, so having data in a central hub and access to the ArrowStream network was a key decision point for us," said Mark Gray, Senior Director of Distribution and Logistics at Denny's. "ArrowStream's expertise and advanced solutions stood out to us, offering a comprehensive approach to supply chain management with transparent visibility into our products and distribution movement from the supplier to the distributors to the restaurant. This will set us up to drive more value to our restaurant operators and supply chain partners."

ArrowStream's cloud-based platform offers end-to-end visibility, enabling Denny's to monitor and manage its supply chain in real-time. ArrowStream Central will empower Denny's to optimize inventory management, streamline procurement processes, and enhance supplier collaboration. This enhanced visibility allows for proactive decision-making, minimizing disruptions and ensuring a more consistent and uninterrupted supply of goods to support Denny's operators.

"We are proud to welcome such an amazing brand like Denny's to the ArrowStream family," said Marc Larson, VP of Sales at ArrowStream. "Our mission is to empower our customers with the technology they need to supercharge their supply chain. By leveraging our industry-leading software, Denny's supply chain team will have the right tools in place to track their inventory levels on key products daily, analyze spend optimization, and collaborate as a team to focus on new business ventures. We look forward to working closely with Denny's to achieve their strategic goals and support their continued success in the ever-evolving restaurant landscape."

Denny's is the latest foodservice operator to partner with ArrowStream, joining a growing list of customers, including Zaxby's, Red Robin, and FOCUS Brands among others. ArrowStream embraces technology and leverages data-driven insights specifically for the foodservice industry and provides operators, distributors, and manufacturers with an intelligent supply chain network that drives efficiency and cost savings in an end-to-end solution for their partners.

About Denny's

Denny's is a Spartanburg, South Carolina-based family dining restaurant celebrating its 70th anniversary year and founding purpose: We love to feed people. That purpose has led us to become a restaurant brand that guests worldwide rely on for delicious value and craveable contemporary meals across breakfast, lunch, dinner, and late night. Every day, we welcome guests to dine whenever and however they prefer, whether it's at our brick-and-mortar locations, via Denny's on Demand - the first delivery platform in the family dining segment, or at The Meltdown and The Burger Den, our two virtual restaurants. Our longstanding commitment to supporting our local communities is brought to life with our Mobile Relief Diner that delivers hot meals to our neighbors during times of disaster.

Denny's is one of the largest franchised full-service restaurant brands in the world, based on number of restaurants. As of Dec. 27, 2023, the Company consisted of 1,631 franchised, licensed and company restaurants, which includes 165 restaurants in Canada, Costa Rica, Curacao, El Salvador, Guam, Guatemala, Honduras, Indonesia, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Puerto Rico, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.

