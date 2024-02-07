Dlivrd And Incentivio Enter Strategic Partnership To Streamline Catering Delivery Experience

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Last-mile Catering Delivery Leader Partners with Restaurant Guest Engagement Leader to Offer Simplified Ordering and Catering Delivery Processes

HORSHAM, PA / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2024 / dlivrd , a leading last-mile delivery provider, and Incentivio , the digital guest engagement platform that enables restaurants to leverage their own guest data and increase the lifetime value of their guests, today announced a strategic partnership to offer businesses a comprehensive solution that simplifies the catering delivery process from start to finish.

By joining forces, dlivrd and Incentivio offer restaurant brands an end-to-end catering and ordering delivery experience. When a guest places a catering order through the restaurant's mobile app or online ordering, powered by Incentivio, the integration pushes a notification to dlivrd to fulfill the restaurant order and prep for delivery.

"We are thrilled to partner with Incentivio to bring a holistic solution to businesses in the catering space. By integrating our last-mile delivery capabilities with Incentivio's innovative digital guest engagement tools, we aim to simplify the catering delivery process and empower businesses to thrive," said dlivrd Founder & CEO, Chris Heffernan.

With Incentivio's sleek digital guest engagement tools leveraging data and dlivrd's advanced last-mile delivery platform, restaurant brands can seamlessly provide a personalized digital guest experience and top-of-the-line catering delivery services.

"We are excited about this integration as it enhances our ability to service our clients that are focused on catering. The demand for catering services is becoming more prevalent and also serves as a great revenue generator for operators. As part of our guest engagement platform, this is another area for us to enhance the experience for both operators and consumers," said Arun Kumar, Director of Partnerships at Incentivio.

About dlivrd:

dlivrd is a leading food delivery platform defined by its unwavering commitment to reliability and dependability for the restaurants and drivers who partner with them. With a vast network of catering driver partners, dlivrd empowers restaurants to expand their catering services and meet the escalating demand for timely and professional deliveries.

About Incentivio:

Founded in 2017 by Sash Dias (COO) and Rajat Bhakhri (CEO), Incentivio is the industry leader in leveraging data to drive revenue and guest engagement for restaurants. Incentivio is passionate about helping its restaurant partners build stronger relationships with their guests. The company's mission is to help restaurants elevate the guest experience by providing them actionable insights and engagement tools, and facilitating digital commerce to ultimately increase the lifetime value of their customers. Incentivio combines online ordering and white-label restaurant apps with loyalty, 360-degree marketing and analytics, gift cards, and smart tools like automated machine learning upsells, churn management, and advanced menu insight to give restaurants a powerful system to build relationships with their guests and drive digital revenue.

Contact Information

Ashley Campos

Chief Strategy Officer, dlivrd

[email protected]

Kamryn Elliott

Marketing Manager, Incentivio

[email protected]

SOURCE: dlivrd

View the original press release on newswire.