93.9 Percent Of Voters Cast Their Ballots For Ilham Aliyev, Oracle Advisory Group Says

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Konul Mammadova
93.9 percent of voters cast their ballots for Ilham Aliyev in
the snap presidential election, Oracle Advisory Group said.
According to Azernews , the American
organization, together with the League for the Protection of Labor
Rights of Citizens, published the results of the exit poll
conducted during the presidential elections in Azerbaijan.
Thus, according to the organization, 1.8 percent of voters voted
for Zahid Oruj, 1.5 percent of the votes were received by Fazil
Mustafa, 1.2 percent - Gudrat Hasanguliyev, 0.9 percent - Razi
Nurullayev, 0.4 percent - Elshad Musaev, 0 .3 percent - Fuad
Aliyev.
Recall that today voting took place in the presidential
elections in Azerbaijan.
The candidate from the ruling New Azerbaijan Party, Ilham
Aliyev, self-nominated candidates Zahid Oruj and Fuad Aliyev, the
candidate from the National Front Party, Razi Nurullayev, the
candidate from the Great Creation Party, Fazil Mustafa, and the
candidate from the Great Azerbaijan Party, Elshad Musayev, fought
for the post of President. United Popular Front of Azerbaijan -
Gudrat Hasanguliyev.
Besides, there are 6 million 478 thousand 623 people on the
voter list. They voted in 6,537 polling stations throughout the
country.
For Azerbaijani citizens abroad, 49 polling stations were
created in the embassies and consulates of 37 countries.
More than 90 thousand observers were registered to observe the
elections.
For the first time in the history of independent Azerbaijan,
elections covered the entire territory of the country, including
lands liberated from occupation. 26 polling stations were created
in the territories liberated from occupation.
MENAFN07022024000195011045ID1107824309
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.