Galatasaray Confirms Signing Of Serge Aurier From Nottingham Forest

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Serge Aurier moved to Galatasaray from Nottingham Forest until the end of the 2023/2024 season, Azernews reports citing Anadolu Agency .

"Accordingly, a transfer fee of 100,000 euros will be paid to Nottingham Forest Football Club Limited," Galatasaray said in a statement. "Accordingly, the player will be paid a net guarantee fee of 600,000 euros ($647,000) and a net signing fee of 150,000 euros for the 2023/2024 season."

The 31-year-old Aurier formerly played for Lens, Toulouse, Paris Saint-Germain, Tottenham Hotspur and Villarreal.

Ivory Coast right-back bagged two French Ligue 1 titles with Paris Saint-Germain and helped his nation to win the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations trophy.

In addition to Aurier, Galatasaray announced the signing of Brazilian forward Carlos Vinicius on loan for the 2023-2024 season.

The Turkish club said in a statement that a net temporary transfer fee of 600,000 euros will be paid to Fulham Football Club Limited, adding "Vinicius will be paid a net season wage of 600,000 euros for the 2023-2024 season."