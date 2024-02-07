Thousands In Baku Celebrate Ilham Aliyev's Victory In Presidential Election

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Konul Mammadova
On the streets of Baku, people are celebrating Ilham Aliyev's
victory in the presidential election, Azernews reports, citing
Trend.
According to the US-based Oracle Advisory Group organization,
some 93.9 percent of voters cast their ballots for Ilham Aliyev in
the presidential election.
The American Oracle Advisory Group and Citizens' Labor Rights
Protection League have jointly released the results of an exit poll
conducted during the presidential election in Azerbaijan.
The organization reported that Zahid Oruj received 1.8 percent
of the votes, Fazil Mustafa received 1.5 percent, Gudrat
Hasanguliyev received 1.2 percent, Razi Nurullayev received 0.9
percent, Elshad Musayev received 0.4 percent, and Fuad Aliyev
received 0.3 percent.
Voting for the presidential election in Azerbaijan has
finished.
With a total of 6,478,623 people on the voter list, voting will
take place at 6,537 polling sites across the country. Over 90,000
observers have enrolled to oversee the election.
The election took place across the entire territory of
Azerbaijan, including recently liberated territories.
MENAFN07022024000195011045ID1107824307
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.