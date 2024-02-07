Uzbekistan's President Makes Phone Call To President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On February 7, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat
Mirziyoyev made a phone call to President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
The President of Uzbekistan congratulated Ilham Aliyev on his
confident victory in the presidential election, and wished him new
success in his presidential activities for the further development
of the country and the prosperity of the people of Azerbaijan.
Shavkat Mirziyoyev once again emphasized the importance of the
country`s achieving significant successes and liberating its lands
from occupation under the leadership of the President of
Azerbaijan.
President Ilham Aliyev thanked Shavkat Mirziyoyev for his
attention and congratulations.
During the telephone conversation, the heads of state expressed
their confidence that friendly and brotherly relations between the
two countries would continue to develop and bilateral cooperation
would be further strengthened. They also exchanged views on the
prospects for bilateral ties and future contacts.
