76.73% Of Azerbaijani Voters Cast Ballots As Polling Stations Close

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Chief of the Seckiler Information Center of the Central Election Commission Secretariat Farid Orujov has announced the voter turnout in the presidential election held in Azerbaijan.

4,971,032 people cast their ballots in the presidential election, which ended at 7:00 p.m.

Farid Orujov said that the voter turnout in the presidential election was 76.73 percent.