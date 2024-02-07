76.73% Of Azerbaijani Voters Cast Ballots As Polling Stations Close

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Chief of the Seckiler Information Center of the Central Election
Commission Secretariat Farid Orujov has announced the voter turnout
in the presidential election held in Azerbaijan.
4,971,032 people cast their ballots in the presidential
election, which ended at 7:00 p.m.
Farid Orujov said that the voter turnout in the presidential
election was 76.73 percent.
MENAFN07022024000195011045ID1107824304
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.