Opinion Monitoring Center: Ilham Aliyev Receives Support Of 92.6 Percent Of Voters

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Some 92.6 percent of voters cast their ballots for Ilham Aliyev
in the presidential election, Opinion Monitoring Center said,
Azernews reports.
