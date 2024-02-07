Social Research Center: Ilham Aliyev Secures 92.4 Percent Of Votes

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Social Research Center has announced the results of its exit
poll conducted for the snap presidential election held on
Wednesday, Azernews reports.
Natalia Isayeva, a representative of the Social Research Center,
disclosed the results of the exit poll, which encompassed 125
polling stations across 25 constituencies. Out of the 5,012
respondents involved in the polls, 24 percent represent the city of
Baku, 7.9 percent represent the cities of Ganja and Sumgait, and
44.3 percent represent rural residents.
The exit poll results are as follows:
Ilham Aliyev – 92.4 percent;
Zahid Oruj – 2.2 percent;
Fazil Mustafa – 2 percent;
Gudrat Hasanguliyev – 1.6 percent;
Elshad Musayev – 0.8 percent;
Fuad Aliyev – 0.4 percent
Razi Nurullayev – 0.3 percent.
