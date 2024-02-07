PABSEC Gen Sec: No Irregularities Registered In Azerbaijan's Presidential Election

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Secretary General of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea
Economic Cooperation (PABSEC) Asaf Hajiyev said they faced no
irregularities during the voting as he addressed the press
conference of the observation mission regarding the results of the
snap presidential election, Azernews reports.
He emphasized that the name of the candidate who wins the
presidential election will be written in golden letters in the
history of Azerbaijan.
"During our mission, we observed that elections were conducted
transparently, with high voter turnout. More than 80 percent of the
population involved in the voting," Hajiyev noted.
Congratulating the people of Azerbaijan on the elections, the
PABSEC representatives praised the high-level organization of the
voting process.
