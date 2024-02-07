               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
PABSEC Gen Sec: No Irregularities Registered In Azerbaijan's Presidential Election


2/7/2024 3:11:04 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Secretary General of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC) Asaf Hajiyev said they faced no irregularities during the voting as he addressed the press conference of the observation mission regarding the results of the snap presidential election, Azernews reports.

He emphasized that the name of the candidate who wins the presidential election will be written in golden letters in the history of Azerbaijan.

"During our mission, we observed that elections were conducted transparently, with high voter turnout. More than 80 percent of the population involved in the voting," Hajiyev noted.

Congratulating the people of Azerbaijan on the elections, the PABSEC representatives praised the high-level organization of the voting process.

