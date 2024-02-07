Cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko Beats World Record For Most Time Spent In Space

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Oleg Kononenko, commander of the Roscosmos cosmonaut squad and a
TASS special correspondent on the International Space Station
(ISS), has beaten the world record for the most time spent in
space, Azernews reports citing TASS .
Today, at 11:30:08 a.m. Moscow time (8:30:08 a.m. GMT),
Kononenko surpassed the achievement of Russian cosmonaut Gennady
Padalka who spent 878 days, 11 hours, 29 minutes and 48 seconds in
space over the course of five missions (1998-2015).
This is Kononenko's fifth space flight.
