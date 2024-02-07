Hungarian Prime Minister Makes Phone Call To President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On February 7, Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban made a
phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev,
Azernews reports.
Viktor Orban congratulated Ilham Aliyev on his victory in the
presidential election, wishing him success in his presidential
activities for the development of Azerbaijan.
The President of Azerbaijan thanked Viktor Orban for his
attention and congratulations.
During the phone conversation, they commended the successful
development of bilateral relations in various areas, expressing
confidence that bilateral bonds will continue to strengthen.
MENAFN07022024000195011045ID1107824298
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.