               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Hungarian Prime Minister Makes Phone Call To President Ilham Aliyev


2/7/2024 3:11:01 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On February 7, Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.

Viktor Orban congratulated Ilham Aliyev on his victory in the presidential election, wishing him success in his presidential activities for the development of Azerbaijan.

The President of Azerbaijan thanked Viktor Orban for his attention and congratulations.

During the phone conversation, they commended the successful development of bilateral relations in various areas, expressing confidence that bilateral bonds will continue to strengthen.

MENAFN07022024000195011045ID1107824298

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search