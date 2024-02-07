President Of Turkiye Makes Phone Call To President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On February 7, President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip
Erdogan made a phone call to President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
The Turkish President extended heartfelt congratulations to
President Ilham Aliyev on his landslide victory in the presidential
election and wished him continued success in his presidential
tenure for further development of the country and prosperity for
the people of Azerbaijan.
Recep Tayyip Erdogan emphasized once again that Azerbaijan's
victory in the Patriotic War and complete restoration of the
country's sovereignty under the leadership of the head of state
holds paramount importance, extending his congratulations on the
conduct of presidential elections across the entire territory of
the country.
The head of state expressed gratitude for the attention and
congratulations.
President Ilham Aliyev and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
affirmed their confidence that Azerbaijan-Türkiye friendly,
brotherly relations and strategic partnership will continue to
develop and strengthen in all areas in the future and that both
countries and peoples will advance together shoulder to shoulder in
line with the "One nation, two states" principle.
During the phone conversation, they shared their opinions on the
prospects for cooperation.
