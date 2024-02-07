Erdogan: We Have Always Been Proud Of Azerbaijan's Ever-Growing International Reputation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan has sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev over his landslide victory in the election held in Azerbaijan on February 7, Azernews reports.

Congratulating the President of Azerbaijan on behalf of the Turkish nation and himself, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said:“We have always been proud of Azerbaijan's sustainable development under Your Excellency's successful leadership, the liberation of all of its lands from occupation and its ever-growing international reputation.

The relations of brotherhood and solidarity between Türkiye and Azerbaijan rest on a foundation of slogans“Unity in joy and sorrow” and“One nation, two states” and will continue to represent a strong basis of our relations in accordance with the Shusha Declaration.

I do believe that your re-election by the brotherly people of Azerbaijan as their leader is a great achievement not only in terms of the unique relations between our countries, but also in terms of the establishment of peace and stability that our region has needed for many years. From this standpoint, I do hope that after your successful completion of the election as a victorious leader, the negotiations with Armenia, which you have put a lot of effort in, will result in the signing of a peace agreement.

With these thoughts, I am sure that your victory in the elections will benefit both the brotherly people of Azerbaijan and our region as a whole. I wish you success in this higher position.”