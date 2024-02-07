Erdogan: We Have Always Been Proud Of Azerbaijan's Ever-Growing International Reputation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan has
sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev over his
landslide victory in the election held in Azerbaijan on February 7,
Azernews reports.
Congratulating the President of Azerbaijan on behalf of the
Turkish nation and himself, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said:“We have
always been proud of Azerbaijan's sustainable development under
Your Excellency's successful leadership, the liberation of all of
its lands from occupation and its ever-growing international
reputation.
The relations of brotherhood and solidarity between Türkiye and
Azerbaijan rest on a foundation of slogans“Unity in joy and
sorrow” and“One nation, two states” and will continue to represent
a strong basis of our relations in accordance with the Shusha
Declaration.
I do believe that your re-election by the brotherly people of
Azerbaijan as their leader is a great achievement not only in terms
of the unique relations between our countries, but also in terms of
the establishment of peace and stability that our region has needed
for many years. From this standpoint, I do hope that after your
successful completion of the election as a victorious leader, the
negotiations with Armenia, which you have put a lot of effort in,
will result in the signing of a peace agreement.
With these thoughts, I am sure that your victory in the
elections will benefit both the brotherly people of Azerbaijan and
our region as a whole. I wish you success in this higher
position.”
