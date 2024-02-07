               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

GUAM PA Observation Mission Says No Violations Of Law In Azerbaijan`S Snap Presidential Election


2/7/2024 3:10:59 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On February 7, the observation mission of the GUAM PA held a press conference on the results of the snap presidential election in Azerbaijan.

Altay Efendiyev, the head of the observation mission, reported during the press conference that the delegation monitored polling stations in the city of Sumgayit and Narimanov district. He affirmed that the presidential elections adhered to democratic principles and complied with the country's legislation.

"Voters were provided with full freedom to exercise their voting rights during the election process. Our team did not observe any violations of the law, nor did we receive any complaints. The process of ballot casting was conducted transparently. The elections were conducted in a competitive manner," Altay Efendiyev added.

MENAFN07022024000195011045ID1107824292

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search