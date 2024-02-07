GUAM PA Observation Mission Says No Violations Of Law In Azerbaijan`S Snap Presidential Election

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On February 7, the observation mission of the GUAM PA held a
press conference on the results of the snap presidential election
in Azerbaijan.
Altay Efendiyev, the head of the observation mission, reported
during the press conference that the delegation monitored polling
stations in the city of Sumgayit and Narimanov district. He
affirmed that the presidential elections adhered to democratic
principles and complied with the country's legislation.
"Voters were provided with full freedom to exercise their voting
rights during the election process. Our team did not observe any
violations of the law, nor did we receive any complaints. The
process of ballot casting was conducted transparently. The
elections were conducted in a competitive manner," Altay Efendiyev
added.
