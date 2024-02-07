President Of Northern Cyprus Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev On His Victory

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Ersin Tatar
congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on his victory in the
presidential election, Azernews reports.
"I wholeheartedly congratulate Mr. Ilham Aliyev on his
re-election as President of Azerbaijan following a historic victory
in the elections as per preliminary results and wish all the best
to fraternal Azerbaijan with the preliminary result of the
election,” said the President of the Northern Cyprus in his post
shared on X platform.
