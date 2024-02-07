CEC Reports On Preliminary Results: Ilham Aliyev Gains 92.1 Percent Of Votes

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan
Mazahir Panahov has announced the preliminary results of the
presidential election, Azernews reports.
The preliminary results of the election are as follows:
Ilham Aliyev - 92.1%
Zahid Oruj - 2.2%
Fazil Mustafa - 1.99%
Gudrat Hasanguliyev - 1.78%
Razi Nurullayev - 0.79%
Elshad Musayev - 0.66%
Fuad Aliyev - 0.48%
