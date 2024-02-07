Borrell: Unity Of Politicians And Society Is Key To Ukraine's Victory

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Political differences are a sign of democracy, but the unity of politicians and society is key to Ukraine's victory in the war.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said this at a joint briefing with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in Kyiv on Wednesday, February 7, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"Ukraine has shown extraordinary resilience and exceptional unity of the society and a great consensus among the main political forces on key goals for the nation. There are political divergences, democracy is about political divergences, certainly. But the unity is key to your victory. The key. I was happy to say that to the members of the [Verkhovna] Rada this morning," Borrell said.

The diplomat added that he wanted to underline how important it is to keep effectively working the democratic mechanisms, the rule of law and anti-corruption.

"It is also very much important to do that - keeping the unity of the country, the political forces and the society from the challenges of the war," Borrell said.

Borrell arrived in Kyiv on February 6.

Photo: Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine