UN Coordinator Condemns Russia's Missile Attacks On Ukraine's Civilian Infrastructure

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Ukraine Denise Brown has condemned Russian missile strikes on Ukraine's critical civilian infrastructure.

She said this in a statement , Ukrinform reports.

"I am deeply disturbed again by a harrowing wave of attacks on Ukrainian cities and towns this morning. The attacks have led to a distressing number of civilian casualties and have massively disrupted essential services, including electricity, water and gas supplies, especially in Mykolaiv City and Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, when they are much needed this cold winter. [...] Ukrainians should live without fear of attacks disrupting their lives," Brown said.

She added that humanitarians had mobilized emergency response in Kyiv and Mykolaiv, delivering repair materials and psychosocial assistance to those affected.

Brown reiterated that civilians must be spared from violence.

Five civilians were killed and at least 48 injured in Russia's massive missile attack on six Ukrainian regions early on February 7.