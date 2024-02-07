Missile Attack On Kyiv: Destruction, Victims And Lives Saved

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the morning of February 7, Russian forces launched another massive air attack on Ukraine, including a missile strike on Kyiv.

The aftermath of the attack on the capital was captured by Ukrinform photojournalists.

In Holosiivskyi district, missile debris caused a fire in an 18-story residential building, damaging several floors. A car repair shop and vehicles also caught fire.

Four residents of the building were killed and dozens were injured. Search operations at the site of the tragedy are ongoing.

Rescuers saved 28 people from the damaged building. Pets were also rescued from the fire and rubble.

Even before the rescue operation was completed, utility workers started cleaning the adjacent territory.

In Dniprovskyi district, civilian infrastructure, including high-voltage cables, was damaged.

On the morning of February 7, six regions of Ukraine came under enemy attack. As many as 48 people were wounded in Kyiv, Mykolaiv and Kharkiv. Elimination of the consequences of the enemy attack and rescue operations continue.