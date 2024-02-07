Canadian Soldiers Show How They Train Ukrainian Combat Medics

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Canadian Armed Forces have shown how Canadian instructors train Ukrainian combat medics.

That's according to the X account of Canada's military training mission UNIFIER, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Canadian Forces members are providing medical training with a focus on combat survivability to Armed Forces of Ukraine combat medics,” the post reads.

soldiers show how they train Ukrainian defenders in modern combat skill





As reported, as part of Operation UNIFIER, the Canadian Armed Forces have trained nearly 40,000 Ukrainian military personnel since 2015. Since Russia's full-scale invasion, Canadian instructors left the territory of Ukraine, but in a few months the training was resumed in the UK, Poland and Latvia.

