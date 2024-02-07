Missile Fragments Damage 58 Buildings, Educational Institution And Post Office In Kyiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kyiv region, 58 private houses, 6 apartments, a culture hub, an educational institution, and a post office were damaged by falling debris

Ruslan Kravchenko, the head of the Kyiv regional military administration, said this in an update on the aftermath of the missile attack as of 18:00 on Telegram.

"In the Kyiv region, work on eliminating the consequences of the morning terrorist missile attack by the occupiers continues. Unfortunately, the number of those injured has increased to three. The injuries are minor: cuts to the face, limbs and light concussions. All the victims were provided with the necessary medical care," the report says.

The number of facilities damaged by falling debris has also increased.

"In total, 58 private houses, 6 apartments in 5 multi-storey buildings, a house of culture, an educational institution, a post office, and 12 cars were damaged. Windows were partially shattered, doors, roofs and walls were damaged," said Kravchenko.

Law enforcers are recording all facts of war crimes.

"The owners of the damaged houses will be provided with all the necessary assistance. To do this, we are uniting forces with representatives of local communities and our international partners. The work is ongoing," said Kravchenko.































As Ukrinform reported, on the morning of February 7, Russia launched another massive missile attack on Ukraine. Air defenses were operating in Kyiv and other cities.

About 20 enemy missiles were intercepted over Kyiv and on approaches to the city.