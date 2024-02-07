Three Civilians Injured In Enemy Shelling Of Dnipropetrovsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Wednesday, Russian troops shelled several communities in the Dnipropetrovsk region, injuring three civilians.

Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"The Nikopol district has been suffering from enemy attacks since the morning. Five kamikaze drones hit the Marhanets community. The Pokrovsk community came under shelling. Two people who were injured today will be treated at home," the post reads.

Private houses, outbuildings, cars, a gas pipeline and a power line were damaged in the Pokrovsk community.

Missile fragments damage 58 buildings, educational institution and post office inregion

According to updated information, a 30-year-old woman was wounded in the morning missile attack on Pavlohrad. The blast wave shattered windows in three buildings - two- and five-story buildings.

According to Mykola Lukashuk, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council, Russian troops shelled the Nikopol district six times.

As reported, a drone hit a car in Marhanets community, Dnipropetrovsk region, injuring two people.

Photo: Telegram / Serhiy Lysak